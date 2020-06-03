Disney Pledges $ 5 Million To Social Justice Nonprofits, First $ 2 Million To NAACP – Up News Info

Walt Disney pledged $ 5 million on Wednesday to support nonprofits that promote social justice, beginning with a $ 2 million donation to the NAACP.

The initial funds are to help NAACP continue its work to eliminate disparities and racial discrimination through advocacy and education programs.

"The assassination of George Floyd has forced our nation to once again confront the long history of injustice suffered by blacks in the United States, and it is essential that we stand together, speak and do everything in our power to ensure that acts of racism and violence are never tolerated, "said CEO Bob Chapek.

Disney noted that it has worked closely with groups that advocate for and empower communities of color, including the NAACP, for years and has awarded millions of dollars in grants to help students from underrepresented groups attend college. including through $ 2.5 million to the United Negro College Fund.

With the Disney Employee Matching Gifts program, employees can increase their impact in their communities by donating to eligible organizations.

As many media and entertainment companies stepped up their solidarity initiatives this week, Disney Tuesday aired a series of special shows on several of their networks. That included an ABC News primetime special, America in pain: what comes next? That examined protests and outrage across the country in response to George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis last week. The special was preceded by the re-broadcast of two episodes of blackish touching elements of racism relevant to the national debate.