Disney pledges $ 5 million for NAACP and other groups promoting social justice – Up News Info

Walt Disney Co. has pledged $ 5 million in support of nonprofit organizations promoting social justice, beginning with a $ 2 million donation to the NAACP, amid continued protests over the death of George Floyd.

The company said its goal is "to promote its long-standing work to promote social justice by eliminating disparities and racial discrimination through its advocacy and education programs."

Floyd died on Memorial Day after being detained and submitted by the police. Her death has sparked more than a week of protests in the United States, and many companies acknowledge the turmoil through statements, donations, programming initiatives, and other forms. Disney-owned ABC has aired or programmed shows that examine the protests and their root causes.

"The murder of George Floyd has forced our nation once again to confront the long history of injustice black people have suffered in the United States, and it is essential that we stand together, speak up and do everything in our power to ensure that acts of racism and violence are never tolerated, "said CEO Bob Chapek. "This $ 5 million pledge will continue to support the efforts of non-profit organizations like the NAACP that have worked tirelessly to ensure equality and justice."

The company said its donation was part of a "continuing commitment" to social justice causes. Millions of dollars in grants have been awarded to help students from underrepresented groups attend college, including $ 2.5 million for the United Negro College Fund.