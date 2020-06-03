Disha Patani has a sweet birthday message for Ahmed Khan



Disha Patani has worked with Ahmed Khan on Baaghi 2. She was last seen on a special song, Do You Love Me on her directorial adventure, Baaghi 3. The actress shares a close bond with her director. She had a sweet birthday wish for him.

Disha took her Instagram account and posted a photo of the Baaghi 3 screening with Ahmed Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Shaira Ahmed Khan. Along with the photo, Disha wrote: "Happy the day of my successful Director @khan_ahmedasas Thank you for always supporting me,quot;.

On the labor front, Disha was last seen in Malang of Mohit Suri earlier this year. She will be seen in love with Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.