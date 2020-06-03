Dirk Nowitzki joins cleanup efforts at Deep Ellum after area saw damage and looting – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLLAS () – Dirk Nowitzki continues to show support for his Dallas community as cleanup efforts continue in areas like Deep Ellum that saw damage and looting over a weekend of protests.

Over the weekend, some businesses in Deep Ellum broke their windows and took property while protests in the center became chaotic.

Residents joined together to help those businesses and others recover from the damage, and those who helped included Nowitzki, coach Rick Carlisle and other members of the Dallas Mavericks.

In a video posted by the team, Nowitzki was seen fixing a brick wall alongside a Dallas police officer.

Acting together to rebuild our community 🤝 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/D1kGS6lWPm – Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) June 3, 2020

The images on social networks also show the legend of the Mavs helping to put wooden boards in companies.

Dirk helping the community in Deep Ellum 💪🏻💙 Next to my cousin (left) and the beauty salon he works for. LET'S GOOOO! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 @ swish41 pic.twitter.com/jCTJPiDCBm – Anissa 🦋 (@yurfeelings_) June 2, 2020

On Tuesday, Nowitzki tweeted a message of support for protesters calling for a change in the wake of George Floyd's custody death and other police-related deaths involving black residents.

The protests are expected to continue for the rest of the week in Dallas and other cities in North Texas. Authorities establish a curfew for areas in and around downtown Dallas starting at 7 p.m. at 6 am.