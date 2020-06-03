Directors of Photography Guild Issues Safe Return to Work Protocols: no disclaimers, shorter work days, non-discrimination against older crew members, more

The International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600, has published an 11-page set of protocols and recommendations for the safe return to work during the coronavirus pandemic, including a basic principle that "no one should give up their rights or take responsibility in order to to go back to work. "

See the complete set of protocols and recommendations here.

The guild's camera team's specific recommendations are in addition to the health and safety protocols issued on Monday by the Working Group of the Labor Safety Committee for the entire Industry, which did not address the liability issue, although there has been considerable speculation that Some employers may request such exemptions from their molds and crews.

"The most effective and broad-based tests and assessments should be implemented as part of any return-to-work protocol," said the Motion Picture Guild in its Principles, Key Recommendations and Recommended Departmental Protocols. "Getting people back to work before we have strong protocols in place has the potential to cause lasting damage."

There has also been speculation that the shows will work with smaller teams again, but the guild said, "Our shared goal should be to get as many people back to work as possible." Arbitrarily limiting the size of crews and trying to combine jobs leads to inefficient and unsafe work practices and financially harms workers. Department managers and their teams, in collaboration with line producers, UPMs, and deputy managers, are still in the best position to manage the staffing needs and scheduling of their departments to achieve the quality and efficiency we all desire. " .

Addressing concerns that exposure to the virus could be exacerbated by the industry's tradition of brutally long work days, the union said, "Workplace practices that compromise the health and immune systems of workers must be eliminated. employees and contribute to employee vulnerability and illness Limit the length of consecutive work days and excessive work days whenever possible and extend rest periods whenever possible to ensure that the cast and crew stay healthy and get adequate rest "

Regarding the possibility of employers seeking to hire younger crews who are less at risk of suffering from the more severe symptoms of the coronavirus, the union said that "There can be no discriminatory practices … under the guise of security, for example, the aging, sharing of medical information. " . "

The recommendations also state that "There should be an autonomous workplace security person in charge of addressing problems as they arise and have the authority to correct unsafe practices or conditions," and that "if people are sick or care other sick people should have a sick leave option that allows them to stay home without undermining their financial security and forcing them to make dangerous decisions. "

The protocols also establish key recommendations on the need for social distancing whenever possible during production, and state that “The Company must provide all necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as needed, including face masks, face shields, wipes disinfectants, disinfectant spray and latex or nitrile gloves (depending on job location) "and instructions for proper use.

The guild said companies must also "employ a sufficient number of employees within the cameras department, so that at least one person can be assigned the primary task of cleaning and disinfecting equipment and consumables used as needed" .