Diddy surprises some people by saying that what is happening in the United States now is ‘Karma. 400 years of that. "

Diddy has been a vocal on his social media account these days amid the tragedies taking place on the streets, beginning with the murder of George Floyd. The rapper managed to surprise some of his fans and followers when he said that what is happening now is nothing more than "karma,quot;.

While some supporters agreed, others said this is not the way things should be arranged, through violence, hatred, and looting.

Check out the message Diddy shared on social media:

Someone said, "Hate only breeds hate violence, it only creates more violence that you are supposed to love your enemy more than you love yourself," and another follower posted this: "Invite them to ransack your home."

Somoene said: "It is also the 99th anniversary of the Black Wall Street massacre," and another follower posted this message: "Ok, I want to see these celebrities who promote violence to go out and be violent."

An Instagram encounter said: ‘Not through destruction. I don't believe in more pain, "and a fan told Diddy," Diddy, please take the lead. We need you, we need strong people like you. "

Someone else wrote: ‘You are feeding the diddy fire. There are small businesses that are being destroyed and communities that will not recover due to these "protests,quot;. It doesn't affect you in your million dollar mansion. There is a better way to effect change. "

What do you think of what Diddy said?



