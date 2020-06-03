Diddy allegedly dating a Latin bikini model

Instagram

The rumored couple appear to be in quarantine, as the two are together in the pool at the Bad Boy Entertainment founder's mansion.

Up News Info – Sean "P Diddy"Combs has apparently found a new partner while he remains in self-isolation. The rapper-turned-businessman has been photographed with his alleged new girlfriend, who is described as a Latina bikini model.

The two appear to be quarantined together when they were seen hanging out in the pool at Diddy & # 39; s Miami Mansion over the weekend. In the images obtained by MTO News, the creator of hits "I Need a Girl" was seen shirtless while smoking a joint.

The rumored lovers shared the blunt when Diddy's alleged new baby was also seen smoking the joint while the two relaxed on a sofa. She was dressed in a two-piece orange swimsuit and also sported a round white hat and sunglasses.

The identity of Diddy's alleged new girlfriend is unknown. In May, people speculated that his girlfriend was transgender after he posted a video on Instagram in which he was "sending love" to his fans and followers during this "crazy moment."

At first glance, the 50-year-old record producer seemed to be alone. However, after a close look, he turned out to be in the company of a woman, whose silhouette was reflected in her sunglasses. People soon asked on Twitter if the "woman" in the video was male, female, or transgender.

Diddy has been silent about his private life since he broke up with the singer. Cassie in 2018, after dating and dating for over 10 years. He, however, often shows his love for his former partner. Kim porter, who is the mother of three of her children.

Offering a "PSA [public service announcement]" to all men, he said during a conversation with Fat Joe on Instagram Live in April, "For all the playboys, when you find that one, don't play with it. Because they're weird. You know what I'm saying? It's weird."

He continued: "Someone who will understand you will be there for you unconditionally." Sharing her repentance, she admitted, "I feel like she was the one for me, and you know, I played around a bit. [God] changed me as a man and I could appreciate love."