Detroit police make dozens of arrests on day five of protests – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department made dozens of arrests for curfew violations after the fifth night of protests over the murder of George Floyd.

A large group marched down Gratiot Avenue on Tuesday night, but when police warned them of the curfew, some in the crowd continued and the situation escalated.

Tonight on CW50 News at 10 p.m. Cryss Walker talks to people about their thoughts on protests moving from downtown to neighborhoods.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related