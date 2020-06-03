Detroit offers resources to help businesses safely reopen – Up News Info Detroit

– As more and more businesses reopen in Detroit, business owners can visit the Detroit Means Business website to find information and resources to help them open safely.

Here is what business owners will find on the site:

Reopening guidelines developed by the Detroit Department of Health

Sources for obtaining PPE

Webinars on how to operate a business safely

Financial and technical resources for companies in the COVID-19 era

If business owners have questions about the program, the city's business support team is available at 844-333-8249 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. at 5 p.m.

For more information visit here.

