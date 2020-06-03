Destruction after protests worries residents about protecting property – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

() – Damage and destruction following protests in North Texas and across the country are sparking new conversations about protecting property in residential areas.

Although peaceful protests remain in city centers, residents have seen them move to residential areas like the suburbs.

The protests in North Texas have remained largely peaceful, with most of the damage seen in downtown Dallas areas over the weekend.

However, videos and footage of the damage in Dallas and across the United States have some residents warning criminals of trespassing on their property.

This also occurs when arms sales continue to rise, with more background checks conducted in the past month than the FBI has reported in May.

Even though the Texas Castle Doctrine provides some protection for people in their homes, businesses, or even vehicles, a Fort Worth attorney said it doesn't necessarily mean anything goes.

"Let's say someone broke into your property, pulled out a gun, and said, 'You better get going now.' That would be acceptable. But the actual use of deadly force is not allowed simply to criminally trespass," attorney Benson Varghese said. "In other words, you can't shoot them just because they entered your property. Of course you enter your house, you close the door and they tried to enter using force, situations changed."

Varghese also said overnight that the law gives residents greater rights to protect themselves from someone who may be using force to enter while on their property.

However, at the end of the day, a judge or jury will determine if a person protected himself was "reasonable,quot; and will compare what the other person was doing at the time.