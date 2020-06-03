Derek Chauvin's murder charge will now be second-degree; 3 other former MPD officers also face charges – Up News Info

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing the charges against Derek Chauvin to the second degree in the murder of George Floyd and is also charging 3 other officers. This is another important step for justice. – Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 3, 2020

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will announce that the three other sacked Minneapolis police officers involved in the arrest that resulted in murder charges for the fired officer Derek Chauvin are now facing charges, according to Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Minnesota's sentencing guidelines indicate two different possibilities for second-degree intentional murder and second-degree involuntary murder. The first sentencing guideline requires, after conviction, 25 and a half years in prison, while the second requires 12 and a half years.

Three former officers can be seen in a widely viewed video, putting their weight on George Floyd before his death on May 25. They include Chauvin, now charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, as well as officers Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng. A fourth former officer, Tou Thao, is seen in the video close to the others.

Ellison took the lead on the case last week and will work alongside Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman. There were calls in the community for Ellison to process Floyd's death. Governor Tim Walz said the move was made when a profound message was heard from protesters: "They believe again and again that the system works perfectly as designed: deny those rights and deny justice to communities of color."

Last week, John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, announced that Chauvin, 44, of Oakdale, was arrested by the Minnesota Office of Criminal Apprehension, who said Chauvin was arrested in Minneapolis. He has already transferred to jails twice since he was arrested.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Human Rights Department announced that it will begin an investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department after filing a civil rights indictment related to Floyd's death. Governor Tim Walz said this research on policies, procedures and practices over the past 10 years will determine whether the MPD "has engaged in systemic discriminatory practices against people of color and will ensure that such practices are discontinued."

ORIGINAL DETAILS OF CHAUVIN COMPLAINTS

Officers were referred to Cup Foods by the report of a man buying merchandise with a counterfeit $ 20 bill. Shortly after 8 p.m., officers Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng arrived with their body cameras activated and recording. Officers learned from store workers that the man, later identified as Floyd, was parked in a car around the corner.

Body camera images show officers approaching the car with Lane on the driver's side and Kueng on the passenger's side. Three people were in the car: Floyd, another man, and another woman.

When Lane started talking to Floyd, he pulled out his gun, pointed it at Floyd, and ordered him to show his hands. Floyd then put his hands on the wheel and Lane holstered his gun.

Lane then ordered Floyd to get out of the car and handcuffed him, but Floyd "actively resisted being handcuffed," the complaint says. However, once handcuffed, police said Floyd did not resist and walked with Lane onto the sidewalk. Floyd sat on the floor in Lane's direction.

The complaint says Lane spoke to Floyd for less than two minutes, asking Floyd for his identification and name. He also asked Floyd if he was "on to something,quot; and told Floyd that he was going to be arrested for passing counterfeit money.

Then Lane and Keung picked Floyd up and attempted to take him to their patrol. Floyd then "stiffened, fell to the ground and told officers he was claustrophobic," the complaint says.

It was then that officers Chauvin and Tou Thao arrived on the scene in a separate patrol car.

After making several attempts to put Floyd in the back seat on the driver's side, the complaint says Floyd would not go in and fight the officers by intentionally falling.

The complaint says Floyd started saying and repeating that he couldn't breathe while standing outside the car. Chauvin then went to the passenger side and attempted to get Floyd in from that side, with Lane and Keung assisting.

Chauvin then removed Floyd from the passenger side of the car at 8:19 p.m. and Floyd went to the ground face down while still handcuffed.

While Keung and Lane supported Floyd's back and legs, Chauvin "placed his left knee in the area of ​​Mr. Floyd's head and neck." Floyd was heard repeatedly saying "I can't breathe,quot; as well as "Mom,quot; and "Please,quot;. The officers, however, remained at their posts.

Officers said to Floyd, "You are speaking well," as he continued to fight. At one point Lane asked, "Should we put it aside?" To which Chauvin replied: "No, stay where we got it," says the complaint.

Lane then said he was "concerned about excited delirium or whatever,quot; to which Chauvin replied, "That's why we have him face down." They continued to maintain their positions.

At 8:24 p.m., Floyd stopped moving. Kueng then checked the pulse on Floyd's right wrist and said "I couldn't find one." Officers continued to maintain their positions.

At 8:27 p.m., Chauvin removed his knee from Floyd's neck when the doctors arrived. Floyd was taken in the ambulance. He was pronounced dead at Hennepin Healthcare.

An autopsy report is pending, but the Hennepin County coroner did publish these findings: There were no physical findings to support the diagnosis of traumatic suffocation or strangulation, and that Floyd had underlying health problems, including artery disease. coronary arteries and hypertensive heart disease.

According to the medical examiner, "the combined effects of the police restraining Mr. Floyd, his underlying health conditions, and any possible intoxicants in his system probably contributed to his death," the complaint states.

The complaint determined that Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds total. Two minutes and 53 seconds of that time were after Floyd stopped responding.

"Police are trained that this type of restraint with a subject in a prone position is inherently dangerous," the complaint said.

Click here for a link to the complaint (.PDF).