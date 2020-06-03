Denver Police to Host Online Community Meeting on Future Surveillance

The Denver Police Department is hosting a virtual community conversation on Wednesday.

The conversation, which will include ideas on how to improve the department, will take place online from 6 to 7 p.m., according to police.

"This will be the first in a series of listening opportunities to bring about meaningful change," the department said in a press release. "This listening session is for residents to express what their ideal police department looks like and what they want to see in the police in the future."

The online address for the meeting is https://bit.ly/2U2ZsfN.

Residents, in preparation for the Denver Community Forum, are encouraged to review the 21st Century Watch pillars online

Denver Police Chief Paul M. Pazen will be among the participants in the forum.