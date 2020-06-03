Denver police detained 3 black children at gunpoint and handcuffed their unarmed father, according to an attorney

A Denver police sergeant last month detained three black children at gunpoint in broad daylight and handcuffed their unarmed father after receiving a 911 call that a black man in a grocery store parking lot had a pistol, according to the law firm Killmer, Lane & Newman.

The Denver Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but civil rights attorney David Lane said Chief Paul Pazen requested a meeting on the incident.

According to an account provided by Lane's firm, Naphtali Israel accompanied her three stepdaughters, ages 2, 7, and 14, back to their car after buying them on May 7 at Safeway on 14th Avenue and Krameria Street in Denver, then He returned to the store to finish shopping.

Denver police received a 911 call from the grocery store asking officers to approach because someone reported a black man in a white sweatshirt sitting in a Cadillac with only a gun, according to Lane's signature.

"In fact, it is VERY important to understand that sitting in a car with a gun is not a crime, rape or misdemeanor of any kind," Lane's firm wrote in the press release.

As Israel continued to shop, security images provided by Killmer, Lane, and Newman show a Denver sergeant driving and pointing his gun for about 15 seconds at the three children in the car, which matched the description of the 911 call. , and do not sheathe the gun for about two minutes.

That video has no audio, but according to Lane, the 14-year-old girl said the sergeant ordered her to "take your (improper) hands off the wheel!"

Lane said he did not know the name of the officer who pulled out his gun.

When Israel left the store again, police body camera images, also provided by Killmer, Lane and Newman, show him handcuffed and searching for a weapon, which he did not have. "We got a call saying you have a gun," an officer can be heard saying on body camera images.

Israel can be heard explaining to the police that it did not have a weapon and that the situation was ridiculous.

"When we get a call, this is how we have to do it," one of the officers can be heard saying.

Israel told Up News Info that she had just returned from the hospital with her newborn baby and her fiancée, and took her older children to buy groceries so that her partner could spend time alone with their baby.

When her little one started to fidget in the store, she said she bought her children snacks and took them back to the car, telling them to leave the door open for some air.

When he left, a woman ran into the store and said she needed to find a father because her children were being held at gunpoint.

Israel ran out, where they handcuffed and searched him.

"I was shopping at Safeway, and I end up with guns on my children," Israel said. "I don't know why someone would say they had a gun, but even if they did, it's not illegal. When I came out of that store, the only thing I could think of was the lives of my children. I got as close to the situation as possible Quiet as possible, but still the officers grabbed their weapons. These things shouldn't happen. "

Israel said her 14-year-old son is now in therapy and that the family is also seeking therapy for the 7-year-old boy.

The 44-year-old father said he had to speak to his children after the incident and informed them that they should be more aware of the situations they are in due to the color of their skin and comply with police orders. in any situation, even if they feel they are being mistreated.

"I hope that justice will prevail," Israel said.

Israel said it has been paying attention to the thousands of protesters who gathered in Colorado last week to report the death of George Floyd, who died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

"I am definitely in favor of the stance of the protests," Israel said. "I think the police, in general, have not only been begging for this, I think they have been constantly hitting a glass window until it broke.

"People have been taking peaceful protests, kneeling down, some kind of peaceful reform, and over and over again, someone unarmed ended up dead. Someone at a traffic stop ended up dead, ”he said. "Now that there is looting, violence and chaos, you are so upset by this saying:" Why are they not peaceful? Why is this looting happening? "When peaceful situations occurred, your posture was the same." Why is he taking one knee? "Enough is enough."