Denver police chief promises change and accountability at city hall, but offers few details

Matilda Coleman
The Denver police chief repeatedly promised change and accountability at a virtual city hall on Wednesday night, but provided few details on what that would be like.

Chief Paul Pazen answered more than a dozen powerful questions during the virtual town hall attended by more than 1,200 people. Questions flooded the online forum, including dozens of police officers who wounded peaceful protesters with tear gas and peppercorns.

More than 1,400 questions and comments were posted during the hour-long event, police spokesman Sonny Jackson said. They range from questions about whether toxic masculinity negatively affects police culture to how the department keeps white supremacists out of the department.

Others were more direct: "Can you stop with the rubber bullets, please, please?" Police have fired foam bullets at crowds during the George Floyd protests in Denver.

Pazen walked with the protesters on Monday and acknowledged the depth of anguish and pain over police brutality towards blacks that sparked the days of protests.

"This is the beginning of a movement," said Pazen. "This is a turning point."

Some of the comments and questions also suggested a complete dismantling of the current police system. Pazen was asked what he would do if he could completely rebuild the police system.

"Wow. That's a great question, and I don't have an answer," said the chief.

Pazen strongly condemned a social media post by a rookie police officer titled "Let's start a riot."

"What was said in that post really served to increase tensions," Pazen said.

However, he did not offer the same sentence to officers who fired projectiles and non-lethal gases at peaceful people. He promised a thorough investigation into the incidents and said he has seen some actions that he "is not proud of," although he did not specify what those things were.

“I can certainly apologize to the peaceful people who were negatively affected by this; it certainly wasn't our intention, "he said.

