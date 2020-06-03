Denver Mayor Supports "Murder,quot; Comments, Though Others Support It

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock's office tried to withdraw his comments made last week during a television interview that Denver police officers had murdered three people, saying he spoke ill.

Those comments and the reversal come as Denver and the rest of the country continue to protest racism in the U.S. justice system. When those protests escalated in Denver, Hancock recalled three high-profile murders in Denver in an interview with 9News. When asked if he believed Marvin Booker, Jessica Hernández and Michael Marshall had been killed, the mayor replied, "Those people were killed by police officers," Hancock told Kyle Clark of the station.

However, days later, a spokesman for the mayor withdrew the comments and said Hancock instead meant that Booker, Hernández and Marshall had been "killed,quot; by police officers. Hancock was not immediately available for comment.

The backlash quickly emerged on social media. Some claimed that Hancock's initial observations likely offended the Denver police, prompting the change. Others ruled out the information exchange, saying they found solace in Hancock speaking the names.

Others, including Booker's family, rejected the editorial change.

“For Hancock having his moment of epiphany, a moment of truth, a moment of integrity and a moment of honesty. Well, there are some things you can't go back, no matter how hard you try, "said Spencer Booker, Marvin Booker's brother.

Jail deputies killed Booker, a homeless street preacher, in 2010 after he was restrained and surprised with a Taser. In a 2014 federal civil rights trial, a jury found that officers were responsible for Booker's death, and the city agreed to pay the family a $ 6 million settlement.

Denver police shot and killed Hernández, 17, after she was found in a stolen car and tried to flee. Officers opened fire and killed Hernández, who was unarmed. The city paid the Hernández family a $ 1 million settlement.

Prison officers killed Marshall, after immobilizing his face against the floor and applying pressure to his body for more than 10 minutes, even after he dropped and vomited. The city paid $ 4.6 million to the Marshall family.

The three deaths evoke painful memories for many. The names and stories of Booker, Hernández and Marshall have been remembered in recent days as protests increased.

This is the opinion of the Colorado State Capitol police liability legislation announcement. Michael Marshall's family calls for a new investigation into his death across the street in the Denver jail. #copolitics # 9News pic.twitter.com/ycll9D5HAY pic.twitter.com/JFLGlXT8Le – Franco (@FrancoandMarco) June 2, 2020

For Spencer Booker and his wife, Gail Booker, the wound never closed. They will not feel the closure until the five deputies involved are charged and convicted, they said. The couple wrote to Denver District Attorney Beth McCann on Wednesday, citing Hancock's recent comments and asking her to file murder charges.

McCann launched a 2017 grand jury investigation into obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence in the Booker case. The grand jury's findings were not released when the investigation ended in 2018. But the case cannot be reopened, McCann said.

"What happened to Mr. Marvin Booker was heartbreaking, and I think of him and his family often," McCann wrote in a statement. “I have the utmost respect for the Booker family and can only imagine their continued pain as a result of their tragedy. I will answer them directly. "

In the general public, Hancock's initial comments sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some condemning law enforcement. Others said the mayor turned on Denver police and deputies.

NEW: Denver @MayorHancock He says that Marvin Booker, Michael Marshall and Jessie Hernández were killed by Denver officials. The mayor quickly called George Floyd's death a "murder," but I think it's the first time he's said that about those Denver cases years ago. # 9 NEWS #HeyNext pic.twitter.com/cmh40GWxEv – Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) May 30, 2020

Police Chief Paul Pazen did not say whether he spoke to Hancock about the comments, and a spokesman for the city attorney said he could not comment on any discussion between that office and the mayor.

On Tuesday, Theresa Marchetta, a Hancock spokeswoman, retracted the mayor's previous comments.

NEW: Spokesperson for @MayorHancock It drops its use of the term "murder,quot; for the deaths of Michael Marshall, Marvin Booker and Jessica Hernández at the hands of the Denver police. She says he meant "murdered,quot;, and not the legal meaning of murder. # 9News pic.twitter.com/JYngsvVOk9 – Marshall Zelinger (@ Marshall9News) June 2, 2020

"When asked about cases of tragic deaths by local law enforcement, the mayor used the term,quot; assassinated, "when what he meant was,quot; assassinated, "Marchetta told a 9News journalist.

Spencer Booker asked Hancock to reconsider his walk back.

"Be true to yourself and people will respect you more, sir," said Spencer Booker. "People will gather behind you like never before. But to remember, we now know that you are a lying politician. "

Remembering their names

Qusair Mohamedbhai, the lawyer who represented the Hernández family, said that he and the family are indifferent to the return walk.

"It was refreshing that Jessica Hernández's name was on his tongue and that his death has stayed with him personally for so long," said Mohamedbhai.

The recent protests represent an emotional challenge for the Hernández family, Mohamedbhai said. They understand that the protests are necessary and note the positive changes that have followed Hernández's death, including a change in Denver police policy that prohibits officers from shooting moving cars.

"They are happy that the memory of their daughter is evoked, hopefully for a good cause. Her loved ones and her family miss her very much," said Mohamedbhai.