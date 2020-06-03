Denver City Council Members Call for Investigation of Police Use of Force During Protests

Members of the Denver City Council are calling for an investigation into the city police department after officers have injured passers-by, protesters and journalists in recent days as thousands gathered to call for racial justice and systemic changes in the police across the country.

The murder of George Floyd, a black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer sparked massive protests across the country. In many cases, including in Denver, protests have turned violent, especially during the afternoon hours, causing damage to both public and private property.

Still, complaints continue to flood law enforcement officers targeting peaceful protesters, bystanders, and journalists clearly identified with peppercorns, chemical sprays, and non-lethal projectiles. The photos and videos quickly ripped through social media showing people at the protest with bloody faces, bruised bodies, and watery faces covered in milk, which is used to calm chemical irritants.

Denver Police Department officials fired a police officer Tuesday for writing "Let's start a riot,quot; as a caption for a photo she posted on Instagram of him and two other officers in riot gear.

Earlier in the day, Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca requested that Denver Public Safety Manager Murphy Robinson and Nick Mitchell, the city's independent monitor, investigate.

"Protests against police abuse should not lead to more police abuse," CdeBaca wrote in an email to Robinson and Mitchell. "It appears that once the decision was made to shut down the protests, everyone present was attacked with the same level of violence, resulting in injuries, some of which require emergency attention."

"At least, the excessive police response has caused trauma in an already traumatized and distressed community," he continued.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen has already pledged to investigate all allegations of force against peaceful people, but CdeBaca is asking for more.

CdeBaca asked Robinson and Mitchell to investigate the use of pepper spray, rubber bullets, and tear gas, as well as the use of military vehicles. The councilwoman also requested a report on civilian injuries and an explanation of why the police attacked journalists.

Robinson did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Reports of the protest also concern council members Paul Kashmann and Jamie Torres, leaders of the group's Security Committee, who said they support CdeBaca's request.

Kashmann also asked Robinson and Chief Paul Pazen to address the committee.

"We don't need to paint the entire department with a wide brush unless it has the kind of research and evaluation we're looking for," said Kashmann. "That's the only way you can get to what happened, and if there's a problem, how wide is it?"

An investigation and committee discussion should be able to address the council's concerns and could direct the city's next steps, Torres said.

"Did the police follow the proper procedure? Maybe they did, ”Torres said. "But do we have the proper procedure?"

The department released a new use of force policy in 2018 that took 19 months to draft and had significant input from the public.

Kashmann said Robinson and Pazen are open for discussion with the committee and should appear before the group in the coming weeks.