delete multiple posts on Facebook: Facebook now allows users to delete posts in bulk: how to use this feature

Well, deleting posts is much better than deleting the entire Facebook account and the feature can come in handy if you want to delete junk from your Facebook profile without wasting much time.
Additionally, the feature is currently being implemented for Android and iOS devices and will be available in both the Facebook app and the Facebook Lite app.
Prerequisites:
- Be sure to install the latest version of the Facebook app
- Facebook login credentials
Steps to delete bulk posts on Facebook
Open the Facebook app on your smartphone
Open your profile by tapping your photo in the upper left corner
Now, tap the Go to Activity Log button
If you can't see that button, tap three dots and go to the Activity Log.
Tap the Manage Activity option and choose the filter you want to apply to separate other posts from the ones you want to delete
Now select multiple posts by tapping them
Now, tap the Trash button if you want to delete them. Or choose Archive if you only want to hide these posts.