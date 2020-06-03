delete multiple posts on Facebook: Facebook now allows users to delete posts in bulk: how to use this feature

Facebook has introduced a new Manage Activity feature in the Activity Log that allows users to view all posts shared by them on the social media platform. Users can search for posts, photos, videos using filters like date, people, records, text updates, etc. to view specific posts for a person or topic. However, the most important feature of the Manage Activity tab is the ability to select multiple posts and delete them in bulk. As this makes it easier for them to keep their Facebook profile by removing unwanted and embarrassing posts. Read on to see how this works:

Well, deleting posts is much better than deleting the entire Facebook account and the feature can come in handy if you want to delete junk from your Facebook profile without wasting much time.



Additionally, the feature is currently being implemented for Android and iOS devices and will be available in both the Facebook app and the Facebook Lite app.

Prerequisites:

Be sure to install the latest version of the Facebook app

Facebook login credentials

Steps to delete bulk posts on Facebook



one) Open the Facebook app on your smartphone



2) Open your profile by tapping your photo in the upper left corner



3) Now, tap the Go to Activity Log button

If you can't see that button, tap three dots and go to the Activity Log.

Image credit: Facebook

4) Tap the Manage Activity option and choose the filter you want to apply to separate other posts from the ones you want to delete



5) Now select multiple posts by tapping them

