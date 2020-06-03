Debra Messing stands out for comparison of Donald Trump with Adolf Hitler amid a violent reaction of Photoshop

WENN

The star of & # 39; Will and Grace & # 39; She is roasted online for sharing an image of POTUS holding a Bible alongside a manipulated image of the Nazi leader in a similar post with a caption that reads: & # 39; This is not an accident! & # 39;

Debra Messing is standing next to his criticized tweet comparing Donald trump to Adolf Hitler. Hours after being hit online for sharing the retouched image on social media, Grace Adler's "Will and grace"offered an argument as to why POTUS is no different from an authoritarian dictator.

On Tuesday, June 2, the 51-year-old actress turned to Twitter to post a side-by-side photo of Trump holding a Bible and Hitler holding a book. The image caption read: "This is not an accident!" Along with the image, he told his followers that the 45th President was sending "a dog whistle to white and Nazi nationalists" with his "photo shoot" at St. John's Church.

Debra Messing compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

Many were quick to point out that Hitler's image has been tampered with and the original image captured the Nazi leader raising an empty hand. BuzzFeed News media editor Craig Silverman, in particular, informed Daniel Zelman's ex-wife: "Please check things out before releasing them. Hitler's photo is fake."

Craig Silverman informed Debra Messing of her retouched image.

Silverman's correction prompted Messing to reply, "Thanks Craig for letting me know, I didn't know it was photoshop." Nevertheless, "The wedding date"The actress insisted," I continue to defend, however, Trump's comparison with an authoritarian dictator. "

"He threatened to turn our army against our citizens. He used police power, horses, and tear gas against peaceful protesters," he continued to reason. "Citizens protesting systemic violence against black people by police. Trump wants them 'overpowered'. That says it all."

Debra Messing defended her comparison of Donald Trump with Adolf Hitler.

Meanwhile, others were not as kind as Silverman in telling Messing about the fake photo. Radio host Larry O & # 39; Conner tweeted, "Except when Hitler's photo is FALSE, it ends up being a whistle for desperate and hateful people without a moral compass, like you. Every time you do things like this, you lose more and more support. Just stop. "

Larry O & # 39; Conner criticized Debra Messing for using a manipulated photo

Another radio host, Neal Boortz, shared a similar sentiment while criticizing Messing: "You realize that Hitler's photo is false, right? It was a silly photo of you." Ted Cruz, a Republican senator from Texas, also pointed out the absurdity of the false photo: "Hollywood elites: anyone who has a Bible is Hitler! This is idiotic."

Neal Boortz and Ted Cruz criticized Debra Messing for her comparison with Trump.

Trump himself has received criticism for his visit on Monday, June 1 to the Church of San Juan. After the police cleared his way of peaceful protesters using tear gas and shields, the president posed for the cameras with a bible in hand in front of the church, which is across from Lafayette Square from the White House.

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington later condemned the President's action. Talking to CNN Anderson Cooper, she said: "Let me be clear: the President has just used a Bible, the holiest text in the Judeo-Christian tradition, and one of the churches in my diocese, without permission, as the backdrop for an antithetical message to the teachings of Jesus ".

"I am outraged. The president did not pray when he came to St. John's, nor, as you have just expressed, did he acknowledge the agony of our country at this time," she added. "We align ourselves with those seeking justice for the death of George Floyd and many others. And I cannot believe what my eyes have seen."