"DC Legends of Tomorrow" loses the key series – Regular before season 6 – Up News Info

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of the end of the season 5 of Tuesday night DC Legends of Tomorrow.

DC Legends of Tomorrow he's saying goodbye to a key cast member. Maisie Richardson-Sellers, who recently played Charlie in the CW drama series, will not be returning for season 6.

At the end of Season 5 on Tuesday night, after a performance by his band The Smell, Charlie (Richardson-Sellers) announced that he was leaving Waverider.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie

Bettina Strauss / The CW



"This was something that was more than a year in the making," co-showrunner Phil Klemmer told Up News Info TVLine's sister pub. “We knew that (Maisie) wanted to make her mark as a filmmaker on her own, and that allowed us to craft a story that, hopefully, would come to a successful conclusion. The end was all about her. For me, it's so bittersweet, bringing him back to that punk club and The Smell … The good thing is that people are allowed to come back and come back. "

This is Arrowverse, in which the characters tend to go and then reappear at some point, so there is no reason to believe that this will be the last Richardson-Sellers appearance.

Richardson-Sellers initially joined the series in season 2 as Amaya Jiwe / Vixen, who was a member of the Justice Society of America in the 1940s. She assumed the role of Charlie in season 4. Earlier this season, Charlie's secret was revealed that she really was the Greek goddess Clotho.

DC Legends of Tomorrow is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Phil Klemmer and Sarah Schechter.