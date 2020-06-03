Danielle Bregoli takes time off to fight childhood trauma and prescription drug abuse

2020 has certainly been a time for self-reflection. Amid the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent blockade, many celebrities, artists, and ordinary people also spent a lot of time on themselves, figuring out where to go in their lives.

Unfortunately, some people have even had to change careers as a result of the pandemic. Anyway, everyone has their own trip, and Danielle Bregoli must have realized that same truth in recent months.

Page Six picked up on a post by the artist on social media in which it was revealed that she would spend some time improving. TMZ first reported that Danielle was going to a rehabilitation center for childhood trauma and also abuse of prescription pills.

The aforementioned store says Bregoli, 17, who often uses his artist name, Bhad Bhabie, would go to an undisclosed center for several weeks. It could remain in the facility for three months in total.

Her management told TMZ that they were incredibly proud of Danielle for acknowledging that she had a problem and realizing that it was crucial for her to fix it. As most know, Bregoli became famous after she appeared in an episode of Dr phil in September 2016.

Danielle Bregoli turned into a massive sensation pretty much overnight after she said to the host, "Catch me outside, how about that?" Not long after, Bregoli landed a record deal with Atlantic Records and also acquired a reality show in 2018.

However, there have also been some drawbacks to his success, and one of them, including his addiction, was fighting for the backlash from social media. Bregoli has repeatedly stated in the past that people online are vicious and cruel, and sometimes difficult to manage.

Furthermore, she has also had a fight with other women. As noted earlier, Bregoli is not the only celebrity to enter a rehabilitation center. Scott Disick also did the same earlier this year, though he pulled out shortly after the release of illicitly obtained photos of him leaked to the press.



