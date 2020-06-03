Daniel Radcliffe talks about friendship with longtime Harry Potter co-stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint – are they still in touch?

They grew up together, but did they keep in touch after the beloved series came to an end? Daniel Radcliffe shared the status of his friendship with Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, co-stars of Harry Potter during a new interview.

Almost 19 years have passed since Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone came out and the ninth anniversary of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 is approaching!

That said, it's been a long time since the 30-year-old actor started this journey, and almost a decade after it came to an end, the golden trio is still a friend in real life years after his work on Harry Potter. above?

While on the Today Show Australia, Radcliffe answered that question that also included Tom Felton!

"Absolutely!" He replied enthusiastically, to the delight of diehard fans.

That does not mean that everything is the same today. Some things have changed without a doubt: "Look, we are not as close as before."

Then she went on to preparing dishes recently, she's been texting Tom and Rupert a lot, because of the latter's baby.

In fact, Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome became parents to their first baby on May 7.

‘I mean it is still crazy for me that we are now on the stage where we have children and I am sure it is a fact that makes the rest of the world feel really old. (I'm) really so happy for him and Georgia. He's going to be an amazing father, "said Daniel.

It definitely seems incredible that the actors are already at that stage in life and also most of the Harry Potter fandom that has grown with books and movies.

However, at this time, Daniel and Emma are not yet parents.

Daniel has been in a serious relationship with actress Erin Darke since 2012, while Emma is rumored to be dating California businessman Leo Alexandar Robinton according to the Daily Mail.



