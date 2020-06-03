Dance Moms Stars speaks out against Abby Lee Miller

Two parents of Dancing moms are sharing their experiences of working with Abby Lee Miller.
As protests around the death of George Floyd continue around the world, season 8 mom Adriana Smith took to Instagram where he claimed that the Lifetime reality star made controversial comments towards his daughter Kamryn Smith.
"I recently posted on my FB that racism is not something we can disagree on and remain friends with, which in turn is why we are not friends. A statement from her that comes to mind to this day during my time at DMS8 it's & # 39; I know you grew up in HOOD with just a box of 8 crayons, but I grew up in the country club with a box of 64, don't be stupid & # 39; " Adriana stated in her public social media account. "This, my friends, is not something or a statement that you can search on Google. Ask yourself what does that mean? This shows me that you think you are better than me and that you are in a higher rank and together superior to ME!
the Dancing moms Student continued: "Do you remember what you told me? Do you want me to tell you why you are really here?" LOL like I don't know … again proving your superiority. Let me remind you of what you said in case you forgot. You told me "LOOK IN THE MIRROR! That's the only reason you're here!" Kam told me he heard ‘they need a pinch of color!"
During her last interview with a producer, Adriana states that she was asked how the comments made her feel. It was then that he decided to leave the program.
"As tears ran down my face, I look at my 7-year-old son and back to the camera and say, this is my life EVERY DAY as a black woman. This is nothing new to me. But what I'm not going to having happens that this racist person has some part of my daughter's life from this moment, "he recalled on Instagram. "At the time, I knew it was more important to me to show my daughter that she had to stand up for what's right and not worry about anything else. But in that interview, my 7-year-old cried like a GROWN black woman and she got standing up and said: & # 39; Mom, I understand that you are not here and I also want to go home … & # 39; ".
ME! News has contacted Abby for any comment on Adriana's claims and has received no response. The mother-daughter duo appeared in a season 8 episode, where Kamryn performed a solo and group dance in hopes of being added as a mini to the team.
In a Facebook post shared with E! News, ex Dancing moms Producer Kori Kingg reacted to Adriana's accusations.
"Some would say I should be quiet about this. But THIS THIS!?! THIS broke me when I was working on the show and pregnant with my own black daughter. At first glance, I should have left too. I should have kept my sister Adriana Janae Smith and supported the beautiful baby Kam and also left, "she wrote. "Seeing a 7-year-old black girl being put in a box in a corner and treated so violently because the color of her skin was heartbreaking. It reminded me of 'I found out she was black' at not much older age than her. "
Another mother from a previous season also introduced herself and shares her experience in Dancing moms with Abby
In an email to E! News, Bridges of Camille remembered moments where she felt Camryn Bridges he was being treated unfairly by his race.
"(Abby) tried to trick Camryn like the poor thing and there on a scholarship. I closed that immediately," Camille alleged. "She loves to take ownership of our culture and never appreciate it. She didn't give black choreographers on the show recognition for her work. She continually put Camryn on the street."
While Camille says that "she can't remember everything," she knows for certain that "the environment was extremely hostile to her there."
"We were very relieved when she left, especially when we thought she would not return," Camille shared, recalling Abby's prison term after she pleaded guilty to the charge of concealing bankruptcy assets and a charge of failing to report a monetary international. transaction. "When he came back, I looked at Camryn and said we were leaving. I didn't care about the 'platform' anymore. It was done. The woman is a mess. She is incredibly two-faced. I would say the most terrible things on camera and then I would tell her Camryn who was better than the girls on the team, especially the ones who trained. Traumatic experience that I don't wish on anyone. "
ME! News has also contacted Abby to respond to Camille's claims and has received no response. Earlier this week, she participated in #BlackOutTuesday on Instagram but then deleted her post.
—Taylor Bryant's report