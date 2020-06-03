Dance Moms Stars speaks out against Abby Lee Miller

Two parents of Dancing moms are sharing their experiences of working with Abby Lee Miller.

As protests around the death of George Floyd continue around the world, season 8 mom Adriana Smith took to Instagram where he claimed that the Lifetime reality star made controversial comments towards his daughter Kamryn Smith.

"I recently posted on my FB that racism is not something we can disagree on and remain friends with, which in turn is why we are not friends. A statement from her that comes to mind to this day during my time at DMS8 it's & # 39; I know you grew up in HOOD with just a box of 8 crayons, but I grew up in the country club with a box of 64, don't be stupid & # 39; " Adriana stated in her public social media account. "This, my friends, is not something or a statement that you can search on Google. Ask yourself what does that mean? This shows me that you think you are better than me and that you are in a higher rank and together superior to ME!

the Dancing moms Student continued: "Do you remember what you told me? Do you want me to tell you why you are really here?" LOL like I don't know … again proving your superiority. Let me remind you of what you said in case you forgot. You told me "LOOK IN THE MIRROR! That's the only reason you're here!" Kam told me he heard ‘they need a pinch of color!"