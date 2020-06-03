Dallas man loses left eye to round of police sponges during George Floyd protest, investigations begin amid increased complaints

– Brandon Sáenz was in the crowd protesting police brutality on Saturday afternoon when he says he became a victim of it.

"All I heard was a boom. They hit me, ”said Sáenz. "I put my hands up, I put my hand on my eye, and then I ran away."

The 26-year-old man said he did nothing to cause him to be shot with a round of sponges, non-lethal ammunition, but as a result, the lawyer says he lost his left eye.

"It is ironic that a protest about the excessive use of force and police brutality ends with the excessive use of force and police brutality," said Jesuorobo Enobakhare of the Dallas Police Oversight Board.

Protesters have asked the Police Oversight Board to resume the regular meetings that were stopped during the coronavirus closings.

Next week it will.

On his agenda will be votes on whether to investigate how the Dallas Police Department handles the protests, as well as an incident that unfolded on Monday night when hundreds of protesters entered the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge.

There were explosions, smoke, and protesters were taken away.

Dallas Police Supervisory Supervisor Tonya McClary, who reports to the board, said her office has seen an increase in complaints in the past two days.

“Our voicemail is almost full. We are still checking emails. What we have been able to overcome at the moment is about 100, "he said.

Some cases, like Saenz's, have been accelerated and are already under investigation.

McClary said some of the complaints against the officers may be dismissed.

Others may lead to discipline.

More serious cases could lead to criminal investigations.

She said her office will independently review that decision and can launch its own investigation if it disagrees.

She and the board will probably watch

A hotline has been established for protesters who wish to file complaints against the police.

The number is (469) 701-0349.

The board is also asking for photos, videos and first-hand accounts of the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge protest.