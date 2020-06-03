Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott pledges $ 1 million for police reform

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott visited his Instagram to announce that he pledges $ 1 million dollars "to improve police training and tackle systematic racism through education and advocacy in our country."

In his post, he shared that he was "unhappy and uneasy,quot; about the murder of George Floyd. The quarterback also showed his support for the protesters saying: "I am with you."

Prescott said he respected the police but wanted them to change.

"I have the highest respect for those of you with a passion for protecting and serving your communities," Prescott wrote. “When you chose to wear the insignia of a police officer, you promised to PROTECT life and property through the application of our laws and regulations. How can you claim that the law is complied with when those within your ranks do not abide by it? You need to hold yourself accountable, ”he added. "Each of you is as guilty as the men who stood with Derek Chauvin if you do not face the systemic racism that plagues our police forces across the country. TO TAKE ACTION!"

As we've kept you updated, there have been a lot of protests since George Floyd's death while in police custody. Although some of the protests have turned into looting and vandalism, not all was lost as Derek Chauvin, the officer whose knee was on George's neck, and the other three former officers have now been charged.

It was announced Wednesday that Chauvin's charge was upgraded from murder in the third degree to now in the second degree. The other officers have been accused of aiding and abetting second-degree killings.

As we reported, additional footage of George Floyd's death showed three officers pinning him down as he struggled to breathe. People felt that only the evidence justified that all officers involved were charged.Finally, it took them a week to update Chauvin's charges and also for the other officers to receive charges.

