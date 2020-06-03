Dallas County sees record number of new coronavirus cases (257) and deaths (16) – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Dallas County experienced a record number of new positive cases on Tuesday, as well as a record number of deaths from coronavirus.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 257 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths.

That brings the total count of cases in Dallas County to 10,719, including 245 deaths.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued the following statement about the new information:

“Today we experience a record number of new positive cases, as well as a record number of deaths. We have seen an upward trend from well below 200 early last week to mid 200 this week in new cases. Unfortunately, we haven't seen any decrease in ICU admissions metrics, COVID-19 hospitalizations, emergency room visits for COVID-19 symptoms, and deaths that the CDC and local health experts are tracking to determine when it is safe to relax restrictions. activities. It is advisable for everyone to focus not on what is legal, but on what is safe. Avoid large crowds, maintain a 6 foot spacing when you are away from home and use a cloth cover to protect yourself and as a sign of respect and protection for your neighbor when on public transport or business, also use good hygiene and frequent.

I have implemented a curfew on Dallas County buildings outside the curfew zone of any city from 8:30 pm. This allows for peaceful protests at a government location until just before dark, and then gives people a chance to get back to their cars before dark. I want to say this to our peaceful protesters: I am committed to protecting your right to protest, but I am also committed to your public health. As much as possible, find ways to maintain a 6 foot social distance, wear a face covering when you are in crowds, and recognize that from a public health perspective, it is dangerous and not recommended to participate in large gatherings. That said, you have a constitutional right, and Governor Abbott's Open Texas documents allow for those meetings, and we will ensure your safety on County property if you choose to protest.

We must listen to each other. I don't learn by talking and I doubt anyone else will either. We learn by listening with respect. We must find a way to forge a new normal for surveillance and violence against black residents, and also a new normal for how we interact with each other during this COVID-19 time until a vaccine is found. Texans are stronger when they come together. We are a large and diverse state with many different people and many different ideas, but we are a welcoming state and people who seek justice and know that there can be no true peace without justice. May we all unite in a spirit of mutual respect and radically transform the way we watch and the way we perceive each other. ”

Thirteen of the 16 patients who died lived in Dallas.

COVID-19's most recent deaths include:

-A man in his 40s who had been seriously ill in an area hospital. He had high-risk underlying health conditions.

-A man in his 50s who had been seriously ill in an area hospital. He had high-risk underlying health conditions.

-A man in his 50s who had been seriously ill in an area hospital. He had high-risk underlying health conditions.

-A man in his 60s who had been seriously ill in an area hospital. He had no high-risk underlying health conditions.

-A man in his 60s who had been hospitalized and had high-risk underlying health problems.

-A man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility. He had been hospitalized and had no high-risk underlying health conditions.

-A man in his 60s who had been seriously ill at an area hospital and had high-risk underlying health conditions.

-A 60-year-old woman who had been seriously ill in an area hospital and had high-risk underlying health conditions.

-A woman in her 70s who had been seriously ill in an area hospital and had no underlying high-risk health conditions.

-A woman in her 70s from Duncanville. She had been seriously ill in an area hospital and had no high-risk underlying health conditions.

-A man in his 70s who had been hospitalized and had high-risk underlying health problems.

-A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been seriously ill at an area hospital.

-A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Lancaster. He had been hospitalized and had high-risk underlying health conditions.

-A woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized and had high-risk underlying health conditions.

-A man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Mesquite. He expired at the facility and had no high-risk underlying health conditions.

-A man in his 100s who had been seriously ill at an area hospital and had no underlying high-risk health conditions.