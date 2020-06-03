Dak Prescott Pledges $ 1M to "Improve Police Training and Address Systemic Racism,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is donating $ 1 million to improve police training and tackle systematic racism through education and advocacy, according to a powerful statement posted on his Instagram page.

It reads:

“As a black and multiracial American, I am upset and uneasy! I am as optimistic as they come! I try to understand and find the positive in every situation or aspect of my life.

My mother left me the word FAITH to live for a reason. I believe in the good of each individual and of this country as a whole! Being humble and seeing each man and woman as the same requires humility and responsibility.

As our communities take action, protest and fight for justice for George Floyd and every black life, I am with you!

I have seen these protests and riots on our streets as a form of strength and an attempt to demonstrate that we as black people have rights that are not perceived equally as our counterparts.

These riots have caused consternation and confusion in a world that is already in crisis.

I don't think looting or violence is the answer.

I have personally fought, along with our country, since the coronavirus pandemic began. Anxiety became something I had to understand and struggle with as I searched for a purpose without the game of soccer. I wanted to help, make a change, be part of something that solved the pandemic. During that search, I lost an idol, my brother. He and I share the same mission: FIND A BIGGER PURPOSE!

As I process my brother's passing, I have come to realize that we have no voice to pronounce how much we matter.

It is our obligation to tell our neighbor how much we care and defend the mutual good.

BLACK LIFE MATTERS!

We must commit to holding ourselves and our communities accountable! We must teach each other about our differences. We must embrace the different colors, cultures and ways of life. Being multiracial is beautiful and that's what this country is!

To the men and women of that police on our streets,

I have the utmost respect for those of you with a passion for protecting and serving your communities. When you choose to wear the insignia of a police officer, you agree to PROTECT life and property through the application of our laws and regulations. How can you claim that the law is complied with when those within your ranks do not abide by it? You need to hold your own accountable! Each of you is as guilty as the men who supported Derek Chauvin if you do not confront the systemic racism that plagues our police forces across the country.

TO TAKE ACTION!

As long as the police continue to describe blacks as a threat, the police will continue to be perceived as unreliable.

You have to change before asking someone else to change!

I will take action and help! I will act together with all of you!

We will cleanse our streets and our communities not only of looting and violence, but most importantly of racism, racial discrimination and hatred!

I plan to take action and pledge $ 1 million to improve our police training and address systemic racism through education and advocacy in our country.

God bless

All love

Dak Prescott

FAITH