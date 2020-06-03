Da Brat reveals why it took him 20 years to finally get out

In a new profile for Variety, Chicago rap legend Da Brat explained why he chose to date as a gay woman. In a March post this year, Da Brat revealed that he was dating Kaleidoscope Hair Products CEO Jesseca Dupart.

Da Brat and Jesseca held a new white Bentley, with a red bow. During her conversation with Variety, Da Brat explained that she always felt that being private about her life was the right way of doing things.

"I was fine staying quiet," Brat said, yet her partner is a "social media mogul," and it's a big part of her life. Da Brat says that part of his role in the relationship was to meet her in the middle. It made sense for her to go out there and say Jesseca was the one.

Regarding her true sexual orientation, Da Brat said she has dated men in the past. In some ways, he's actually bisexual, but he prefers not to put a label on the way he lives his life. According to the artist, it felt good to finally get out.

Probably in an attempt to combat possible criticism, DaBrat said it was her own decision to go out as a gay woman, and it was not at the request of her record label. DaBrat says she has always been told that it is best to stay attractive to both men and women.

A person does not want anyone to discriminate against you. She went on to cite Ellen's alleged example, saying that when she lost her television show, it was "horrible,quot;.

These days, Da Brat is working as an actress and as a radio DJ in The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Regarding some of her contemporaries, including Lil Nas X and some of the female artists, DaBrat warned against being put in a box. DaBrat says that a woman cannot do what she did as an emerging artist, for example, entering an executive's office dressed in "tomboy clothes."



