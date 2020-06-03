Cynthia Bailey brings tears to her fans' eyes with this video in memory of victims of racism

Cynthia Bailey continues to speak out against racial injustice and police brutality. Check out the emotional video he shared on his social media account below.

‘THIS VIDEO SPEAKS VOLUME👊🏾❤️☮️ # repost @cashflowharlem Thanks for posting. In tears watching. Enough is enough! We must remember them all. I know not everyone is in this video, so feel free to # the names of countless others in the comments. The movement is for #georgefloyd and everyone else who has been killed by police brutality and racial injustice.

・ ・ ・ #Blm #justice #blackouttuesday ", Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘This made me cry. All these beautiful souls. God help us, "and another follower mentioned the police chief who was killed:" They killed a retired black police chief in St. Louis. David Dorn Where are your tears for him?

One commenter replied, "We are shedding tears and we are defending Brother David now as well." May he rest in paradise. "

Someone else wrote: ‘What about the white officer blatantly shot in the head by a black man just for being a cop! What your life doesn't matter. "

One commenter said: La Unity in all underserved communities is key! We have allies in Congress! You can change written laws to promote human rights! Don't let Trump continue to implement laws that take away his humanity and dignity. "

Someone else said this about voting: ‘We have been voting since 1870 … however, oppression and lynching are still here. They want to distract us and shut us up with the illusion that voting will bring changes! VOTING IS ONLY 1 PIECE of the puzzle. "

Cynthia shared a quote on her social media account, citing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and who impressed fans with this move.

He also wants people to remember who George Floyd was in the midst of all the protests and looting that are now taking place in the United States.



