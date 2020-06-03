Cyclone Nisarga approaches India, Mumbai in its path

NEW DELHI – A powerful cyclone broke through the Arabian Sea on Wednesday, threatening Mumbai's Indian shopping center and surrounding area with heavy flooding and 75 mph winds.

Cyclone Nisarga was expected to make landfall with unusual force on Wednesday afternoon in Maharashtra state, home to Mumbai, a city of some 20 million. The region rarely experiences cyclones, and the last storm to hit Mumbai with such intensity was more than 70 years ago.

The coronavirus is likely to hamper efforts to mitigate cyclone damage. Located on a narrow peninsula, Mumbai is struggling to contain an increasing number of infections, and more than 100 Covid-19 patients have been evacuated from a makeshift hospital to higher ground. The city is densely populated and low, making it particularly vulnerable.

The cyclone is "more tragic news," said Anil Parab, a minister in Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena party. "This will complicate our fight against the coronavirus."