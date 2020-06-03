Cyclone Nisarga approaches India, Mumbai in its path

NEW DELHI – A powerful cyclone broke through the Arabian Sea on Wednesday, threatening Mumbai's Indian shopping center and surrounding area with heavy flooding and 75 mph winds.
Cyclone Nisarga was expected to make landfall with unusual force on Wednesday afternoon in Maharashtra state, home to Mumbai, a city of some 20 million. The region rarely experiences cyclones, and the last storm to hit Mumbai with such intensity was more than 70 years ago.
The coronavirus is likely to hamper efforts to mitigate cyclone damage. Located on a narrow peninsula, Mumbai is struggling to contain an increasing number of infections, and more than 100 Covid-19 patients have been evacuated from a makeshift hospital to higher ground. The city is densely populated and low, making it particularly vulnerable.
The cyclone is "more tragic news," said Anil Parab, a minister in Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena party. "This will complicate our fight against the coronavirus."
South Asia has considerable experience preparing for cyclones, which are known as hurricanes in the Atlantic and the Northeast Pacific. Last month, about three million people were evacuated when another storm, Cyclone Amphan, it hit eastern India and Bangladesh, killing more than 80 people.
When Cyclone Nisarga approached India on Wednesday, Uddhav Thackeray, the Prime Minister of Maharashtra, ordered Mumbai residents to stay home for two days. Authorities said up to 65,000 people had been evacuated from various coastal districts in the state.
In neighboring Gujarat state, which was also on the way to the storm, authorities said they were evacuating tens of thousands of people from the coastal areas and taking them to shelters.
In recent years, India has significantly improved its disaster response capabilities, developing meticulous evacuation plans and building thousands of emergency shelters.
But many storm facilities have recently become Covid-19 quarantine centers, reducing state resources, and Maharashtra and Gujarat are the Indian states most affected by the coronavirus.
When Sunil Deshpande, a fisherman in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, arrived at a shelter on Tuesday, government authorities told people to maintain social distancing, but the building was so crowded that it was "almost impossible," he said.
"When we left the house it was already raining," he said. "The sea seemed rough and angry."