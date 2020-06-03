Cowboys Dak Prescott Donates $ 1 Million To Improve Surveillance And Reduce Racism

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott pledges $ 1 million to improve police training and address systemic racism through education and advocacy in the United States following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis last week, sparking protests and riots across the United States and beyond.

Prescott commented on the situation with an Instagram post on Wednesday that began: "As a black multiracial American, I am upset and uneasy!"

Prescott supported protesters, but does not believe looting or violence is the answer.

"I have seen these protests and riots on our streets as a form of strength and an attempt to show that we as black people have rights that are not perceived equally as our counterparts," he said.

Prescott also had something to say to the "men and women who watch our streets."

"I have the utmost respect for those of you with a passion for protecting and serving your communities. When you chose to wear the insignia of a police officer, you pledged to PROTECT life and property through the application of our laws and regulations." . said.

"How can you claim to respect the law when those within your ranks don't abide by it? You need to take responsibility for your own account!"

Prescott said he is taking action with the donation and "will act alongside all of you."

He added: "We will clean our streets and our communities not only from looting and violence, but most importantly from racism, racial discrimination and hatred!"