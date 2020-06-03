COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado continue to decline, deaths attributed to leap of virus

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado fell to their lowest level since late March and the number of new cases remained relatively low until Tuesday, but deaths directly related to the new virus increased.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 26,788 cases of the new coronavirus as of Tuesday, an increase of 211 compared to the previous day. That is in line with the past few days, when recently reported cases fluctuated between 141 and 499.

Total hospitalizations increased to 4,419, but the number of people currently in need of treatment for COVID-19 continued to decline. The Colorado Hospital Association reported that 268 people were currently hospitalized, the lowest number since March 27.

Death data seemed less encouraging, though delayed reports may have explained part of the increase.

The total number of deaths among people who had COVID-19 increased by 16, to 1,474. Deaths that a coroner determined were caused by the virus increased by 43, to 1,228, suggesting that part of the increase came from additional information on previously reported deaths. Confirmation that a death was due to the new virus sometimes does not come until after the death was first reported, CDPHE spokesman Ian Dickson said.

There is also a general delay in reporting, meaning that new deaths reported by state health officials on a given day did not necessarily occur the day before.

So far, the state reports that 190,700 people have been screened for the virus, with about 14% testing positive. Colorado health department officials estimated they can identify about half of people who have symptoms of the virus.

About 16.5% of those known to have the virus in Colorado were hospitalized at some point, and 4.6% to 5.5% have died, depending on the total number of deaths they use. The total number of people who may have had mild symptoms, or none at all, is unknown, making it difficult to determine how widespread the virus has spread or how deadly it is to the average person.

Four hospitals reported that they could be short of staff in the coming week, according to the Colorado Hospital Association, but none said they did not have intensive care beds or protective equipment such as masks.

