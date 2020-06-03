Couple get engaged during the move Black Lives Matter Protest Moment

"Make history while witnessing history."

Across the United States, countless emotional images have emerged of those who participated in protests sparked by the police murder of George Floyd. Crowds of people, including celebrities like Halsey, Ariana Grande and Nick cannon among others, they have been photographed marching in unity. But this weekend, one image in particular caught the attention of many people on social media: a man who proposes to his girlfriend during a protest.

In conversation with E! News, Xavier Young revealed that the proposal almost didn't happen the way it did. He shared that he and his fiancee Marjorie Alston We were not going to go at first because she is pregnant and he had previous obligations. "I didn't want her there alone," she explained.

Fortunately, Xavier was able to cancel his plans and began packing a backpack with the essentials, along with the ring he slipped into.

While on their way to the protests in Raleigh, North Carolina, Xavier said he "completely forgot,quot; that he had the ring in his bag.