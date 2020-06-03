Home Local News Couple Discusses Emotional Issue – Up News Info

Couple Discusses Emotional Issue – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7

Dear Amy: My almost 40-year-old marriage has collapsed for a couple of years, mainly due to my frustration with my husband's negative attitude towards life. (I tend to be happy)

Now that we're both retired and home, he's hit the proverbial fanatic.

"Barney,quot; is on his phone a lot. Keeps it glued to your side. I was wondering what he was doing, so I checked our phone bill (not his phone) and found that he had been texting a woman he knew from high school at least 350 times a month, sometimes more than 30 times a day for the past two years. .

I think this has a lot to do with our problems. I confronted him and he popped a cork, furious that I checked the phone bill for his use of text messages.

He says "I have broken his trust." I told him that this is indicative of an emotional adventure, and he swears that since they don't talk about anything sexual, I'm wrong.

All this time I've been wondering why he doesn't talk to me (and blames me for not talking to him), and he's texting this woman.

Can it be an emotional matter if they only talk about their daily activities? I say yes, he says no. I appreciate your opinion. He reads your column daily.

– No stress in Texas

Dear not exalted: You may have a friend who you text message dozens of times a day, but I doubt it.

If you had a friend who you texted continuously for two years (while at the same time not communicating with your husband), you'd rightly wonder what was going on at Sam Hill.

It did not violate your privacy by verifying the phone bill. Presumably, it is also your phone bill. While you might consider the content of your texts private, the details contained in the bill are not.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©