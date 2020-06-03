Couple Discusses Emotional Issue – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My almost 40-year-old marriage has collapsed for a couple of years, mainly due to my frustration with my husband's negative attitude towards life. (I tend to be happy)

Now that we're both retired and home, he's hit the proverbial fanatic.

"Barney,quot; is on his phone a lot. Keeps it glued to your side. I was wondering what he was doing, so I checked our phone bill (not his phone) and found that he had been texting a woman he knew from high school at least 350 times a month, sometimes more than 30 times a day for the past two years. .

I think this has a lot to do with our problems. I confronted him and he popped a cork, furious that I checked the phone bill for his use of text messages.

He says "I have broken his trust." I told him that this is indicative of an emotional adventure, and he swears that since they don't talk about anything sexual, I'm wrong.

All this time I've been wondering why he doesn't talk to me (and blames me for not talking to him), and he's texting this woman.

Can it be an emotional matter if they only talk about their daily activities? I say yes, he says no. I appreciate your opinion. He reads your column daily.

– No stress in Texas

Dear not exalted: You may have a friend who you text message dozens of times a day, but I doubt it.

If you had a friend who you texted continuously for two years (while at the same time not communicating with your husband), you'd rightly wonder what was going on at Sam Hill.

It did not violate your privacy by verifying the phone bill. Presumably, it is also your phone bill. While you might consider the content of your texts private, the details contained in the bill are not.

Also, I wish "Barney,quot; had paid more attention to this space over the years. Emotional matters are different from sexual matters. Emotional issues grow when people share intimacies (sometimes about their partners), while excluding their partners. These relationships are as insidious and destructive to a marriage as a sexual relationship.

Barney's anger at his discovery is a "revelation." If it wasn't a big deal, then he would show you his text thread and revel in his innocence.

He could handle this, and re-commit to your relationship, by clarifying this friendship and being emotionally honest with you about it.

Dear Amy: Last January, my fiancée allowed her daughter's boyfriend, "Thomas," to live with her until she finds a new place.

Five months have passed and we have not heard anything about her move. We've learned that you owe $ 3,500 to your previous landlord, you owe money to a bank for the loan repayment, and you owe the IRS more than $ 10,000 in back taxes.

My fiancee and I have bought a house and moved there in two months.

Your daughter will come with us and I am under some pressure to allow her as well. He only has a part-time job and seems to enjoy smoking pot in his spare time.

This is unacceptable. I told him I want him to have a full-time job (doing whatever it takes) and $ 450 in rent per month.

Honestly, I really want her to go, but I don't want to upset my future stepdaughter.

That I have to do?

– arrested

Dear busted: This is what you should not do: set many specific expectations and demands. Why? Because if the IRS doesn't baffle "Thomas," it certainly won't.

If you owe a substantial sum to a previous owner, why would you consider becoming your owner? Has a history of accumulating debt and bailouts.

Don't get financially stuck with this very bad bet. You and your fiance will move into a new home. This is the ideal time to say, "We are moving, but Thomas, you are not."

Yes, his future stepdaughter (and possibly his mother) will probably pressure him. But living with this boy will finally be worse for your relationship (with him and each other) than giving up hard love now.

Dear Amy: I want to echo others who have pointed out why liquor stores are considered "essential,quot; businesses.

Anyone living with an alcoholic knows that sudden withdrawal is a nightmare and is potentially dangerous.

– been there, recovered

Estimated recovered: Thank you very much for emphasizing this point. I am sorry I lost it when I answered this query.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)