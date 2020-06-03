Coronavirus: UFC to schedule event on Fight Island June 27, says Dana White

UFC President Dana White said the first event on what he calls Fight Island will take place on June 27.

White has been working to establish a location to host international struggles amid travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

White spoke of how much work had been devoted to the idea, which he hopes will help the mixed martial arts grow further.

"Let me tell you about Fight Island. Fight Island is so expensive and so crazy and almost impossible to achieve," he told Eddie Hearn and Tony Bellew in the "Talk The Talk,quot; series on YouTube.

"You are talking about planes carrying people and restrictions and you have to quarantine people. It's crazy to even try to do this, but I promise we will and we will."

"I think (doing) doing this will help grow the sport immensely and financially. In many different ways it will help build the sport. I know we can do it. Let me tell you how difficult it is and how crazy everything has been.

"While people have been lying in their pools and enjoying the pandemic, I have been here smoking my executive staff, burning these guys. It was crazy."

White initially said the first event on Fight Island would be held on July 25, before correcting itself.

"I made a mistake earlier when I told you about Fight Island. The first fight on Fight Island will probably be around June 27, not July," he said.

The UFC has continued despite COVID-19, holding five fanless events since March.