Coronavirus summary: what happened today

Six months in
At least six months have passed since the new coronavirus began to replicate in humans.
To mark the moment, our colleague Alan Burdick, a scientific editor, wrote a comprehensive profile of the virus that explores its origins in Earth's primordial protein soup, as well as its possible future.
"I approached this as if I was writing a celebrity magazine profile and needed to speak to the people who know this person," Alan told us. "And one of the questions I asked the scientists I spoke with was:" How do you imagine this? "
While President Trump described the virus as a "genius," "a hidden enemy," and a "monster," Alan told us that a better description is a microscopic photocopy machine, model SARS-CoV-2.
We asked Alan to share some more ideas about the virus.
What was your biggest "aha moment,quot; while reporting?
Unlike previous SARS viruses, they tended To settle deeper into the respiratory system, it tends to settle in the upper respiratory system, in the nose and throat. That means it tends to spread with the voice, in addition to coughing and sneezing. And when you look at where a lot of the major super spreader events have happened, it's in places like churches where people are singing. They are the meat packing plants where people have to speak very loudly. They are sports arenas. They are the call centers. And I realized, holy cow, that it is a virus that is ideally suited to human conversation.
And yet you write that the virus is not perfect.
So is. All viruses make mistakes when they make copies of themselves, but it doesn't make as many mistakes or mutations, about two a month on average. Which is good for us because we are working very hard to manufacture vaccines and medicines that target specific aspects of this virus. And we can be pretty sure that everything we cook will not be out of date in six months because the virus has mutated again and has become resistant.
Lessons and mysteries of the virus.
Scientists have managed to learn a lot about the coronavirus in six months, but a lot remains a mystery. Our colleagues at the science and health desk have gathered what we know and don't know about the virus yet.
An idea: Even when a vaccine is available, it may not lead to collective immunity. This is because antibodies to viruses that infect mucosal surfaces, such as the coronavirus, tend to be short-lived. Historically, vaccines against respiratory diseases have not been very effective, which is why we continue to spread the flu, despite widespread vaccination.
Unknown one: Who was Patient Zero? At least one genetic scientist has argued that the virus could have started infecting humans long before the end of last year, when the first outbreak emerged, in Wuhan, China, in a non-disease-causing way. It may have later spread as it evolves to the version we know today. If that's the case, we may not know the true patient zero for a long time, if at all.
Reopens
Here is a summary of the restrictions in the 50 states..
