Coronavirus infects famous research laboratory working on a home test

DAKAR, Senegal – For months, researchers at the Pasteur Institute in Dakar, a prestigious biomedical research center in Senegal, have been working to produce a rapid, low-cost test for coronavirus, the type that countries in Africa and elsewhere places have been more eager to have.
The coronavirus has now infected a group of staff members at the institute, one of whom has died, according to its director, Dr. Amadou Sall. He did not say how many workers had tested positive, but local media reports said there were five.
Their contacts have been isolated and the work continues, according to Cheikh Tidiane Diagne, a researcher at the laboratory.
The center's work has been crucial in efforts to stem the spread of the virus in West Africa: In the early stages of the outbreak, it trained laboratory personnel from more than a dozen countries on how to detect the virus.
The institute says it is now working on a test kit that would cost as little as $ 1 and could be used at home. In other countries like the United States, homemade coronavirus test kits have not yet been widely approved or distributed, and many public health experts are concerned about whether the results would be accurate. Until now, the World Health Organization has They are not recommended for clinical use, but only in a research setting.
Oyewale Tomori, a virologist who heads a Nigerian government committee at Covid-19, said that if it worked, a $ 1 antigen test kit would be a "game changer,quot; because test kits now sell for more than $ 50 each.
But he was concerned if it would be sensitive enough to detect the virus, and said it should be tested in other countries, as well as Senegal, to demonstrate that it could work in other settings.
Senegal now has 3,739 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 42 deaths. A total closure was never imposed, but there is a curfew, restrictions on movement between regions of the country, and the mandatory use of masks in public spaces.
"Whatever their level, the Dakar Pasteur Institute staff and their families face the same restrictions, risks, and realities of life as all Senegalese people, with whom they share the same living conditions," Dr. Sall said in a statement. "The virus forgives no one."
British diagnostic company Mologic said it had been working with the institute to do an antigen test, which detects if someone has the coronavirus, and an antibody test, which shows whether a person's immune system has been exposed to it. The diagnostic kit will have two components: a saliva test and a blood test. The 10-minute antibody test should be available first, Mologic said in June, if production goes according to plan.
The Mologic co-founder developed the first home pregnancy test, and the Covid-19 home tests use the same basic technology.
Full production is slated to begin in July, according to staff at the institute, which is part of an international network of research centers named after the French biologist Louis Pasteur. The center in Senegal was founded in 1896 by one of Pasteur's disciples, and has worked on diseases such as yellow fever, rabies, and malaria.
The researchers hope that home test kits can help increase testing capacity in countries in Africa, where laboratories have struggled to obtain diagnostic equipment.
Diagnostic equipment is sold on the open market, without a system to help low-income countries access, such as vaccines, or to agree prices. African countries often have to pay higher prices for them because they buy them in small quantities relative to Western countries, many of which have bulk purchase agreements with companies.