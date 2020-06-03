Coronavirus infects famous research laboratory working on a home test

DAKAR, Senegal – For months, researchers at the Pasteur Institute in Dakar, a prestigious biomedical research center in Senegal, have been working to produce a rapid, low-cost test for coronavirus, the type that countries in Africa and elsewhere places have been more eager to have.

The coronavirus has now infected a group of staff members at the institute, one of whom has died, according to its director, Dr. Amadou Sall. He did not say how many workers had tested positive, but local media reports said there were five.

Their contacts have been isolated and the work continues, according to Cheikh Tidiane Diagne, a researcher at the laboratory.

The center's work has been crucial in efforts to stem the spread of the virus in West Africa: In the early stages of the outbreak, it trained laboratory personnel from more than a dozen countries on how to detect the virus.