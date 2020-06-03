Coronavirus in Minnesota: 14 more COVID-19 deaths reported as death toll approaches 1,100 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – In the past 24 hours, Minnesota counted 372 more cases of COVID-19 and 14 more deaths.

Data updated Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health shows that the state's death toll from coronavirus has reached 1,086. Of the recently reported deaths, 10 were residents of long-term care facilities, who have been badly affected by the pandemic.

Some 537 patients are currently battling the disease in Minnesota hospitals, with 254 in intensive care beds, six more than Tuesday.

Since the outbreak began nearly three months ago, 25,870 people in Minnesota have tested positive for COVID-19. Most of the infected, 21,169, have recovered and no longer need to be isolated.

While the evidence fell in recent days due to the unrest in the Twin Cities over the death of George Floyd, the evidence is increasing again. On Tuesday, more than 7,000 tests were processed.

Meanwhile, there has been concern over an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the large daily protests in the Twin Cities, some of which have attracted thousands of people.

On Monday, the state loosened restrictions on salons and restaurants. The lounges were able to reopen to a reduced capacity and the restaurants were allowed to serve diners at the outside tables.

For most people who get COVID-19, symptoms are mild, such as fever and cough. However, for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, the disease can be fatal.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.