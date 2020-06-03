Coronavirus cases on the rise in Texas, other southern and western states amid crowded protests – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Coronavirus cases continued to spread in parts of the southern and western United States over the past week, as experts warn that the protests may exacerbate the pandemic.

The first parts of the outbreak of the American coronavirus hit hardest in dense metropolitan coastal areas, such as New York, New Jersey, Boston, and California. But the past few weeks have seen a broader expansion in the interior states, including Arkansas, Texas, and Arizona.

In Arkansas on Tuesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson said there were 375 new positive tests for coronavirus, the highest number of new community cases in a single day. There are currently more people hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any other point above.

"We continue to trend upward in the number of cases," said Hutchinson.

Arizona added 1,127 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest single-day total in the state's pandemic. Texas has also seen more than 1,000 new positive coronavirus cases in six of the past seven days.

In total, USA USA It has more than 1.8 million cases and more than 106,000 deaths, both by far most of any country in the world.

Additionally, health officials have expressed concern over a new outbreak stemming from nationwide protests against the police murder of George Floyd.

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said the coronavirus could spread in protests depending on factors such as wearing masks, how close people gathered and how long people stayed in close contact.

"I think it's fair to say there will be an impact," said Gupta on Wednesday.

"It is a contagious virus. People who are outside, people who wear masks, people who move with each other faster can reduce the likelihood of significant exponential growth. But that is still the concern. "

For example, Oklahoma state soccer player Amen Ogbongbemiga said in a tweet Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a protest.

"After attending a protest in Tulsa AND protecting myself well, I tested positive for COVID-19," Ogbongbemiga tweeted. "Please, if you're going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe."

The virus has particularly affected African Americans, who represent a disproportionate percentage of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Worldwide, COVID-19 cases are increasing most rapidly in parts of Latin America. Brazil now has the second highest number of cases of any country in the world, and Peru, Chile and Mexico are among the 15 countries with the highest number of cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

What will stop the virus and what will not

As we enter the sixth month of the virus, public health officials are seeing more clearly what is preventing the virus from spreading and what is not.

For one thing, the combination of identification, isolation, and quarantine contact textbooks helped stop the possible spread of the coronavirus at an Air Force basic training ground. Military medics said their approach maintained the case count in just five out of 10,000 recruits at the San Antonio-Lackland Joint Base in Texas in March and April.

The base used techniques including quarantine, social distancing, early detection of trainees, rapid isolation and monitored re-entry to delay transmission, the researchers said in a report released Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA

"As of March 17, all new recruits were segregated upon arrival for a two-week arrival quarantine in an area of ​​the base separate from the main apprentice cohort," wrote Dr. Joseph Marcus of the Brooke Army Medical Center and colleagues in their report. . "In addition, all students were instructed to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from each other to ensure social distancing."

In April, the use of facial coatings became mandatory. The strategies implemented at the base meant that the infection rate was significantly lower than that of other community living settings, such as homeless shelters.

On the other hand, warmer weather is unlikely to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said in a blog post Tuesday.

"Climate would only become a major seasonal factor in the control of COVID-19 once a large proportion of people within a given community are immune or resistant to infection," Collins wrote, citing experts in disease transmission. infectious and climate models.

"Obviously we will have to wait a few months to get the data. But for now, many researchers have their doubts that the COVID-19 pandemic will enter a necessary summer hiatus," he added.

Collins is the latest expert on pouring cold water on the theory, pushed by President Donald Trump, that speculated heat would slow the spread and possibly kill the virus entirely.

Dr. Fauci optimistic about the vaccine



"The United States should have 100 million doses of a candidate COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and a member of the White House coronavirus. task force said Tuesday.

"So in early 2021, we expect to have a couple hundred million doses," Fauci said during a live question-and-answer session with the Journal of the American Medical Association.

It is still unclear whether the vaccine will be effective against the new coronavirus. Still, Fauci expressed optimism that one of the many vaccine trials would be successful.

"I am cautiously optimistic that with the multiple candidates we have with different platforms, we are going to have a vaccine that will make it deployable," Fauci said.

