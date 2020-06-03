Cornerstone Films Boards Creature Feature Horror 'The Little People' – Up News Info

Cornerstone Films is launching worldwide sales for British director Jon WrightGrippers) creature characteristic The little people.

Described by Wright as "Gremlins meets Straw Dogs," the film is based on an original script by Mark Stay (Robot Overlords) and Wright.

London fans Maya and Jamie escape their urban nightmare into the tranquility of rural Ireland only to discover malevolent goblins and assassins lurking in the twisted ancient forest at the foot of their new garden.

The film brings together Grippers creature kit, including Shaune Harrison's prosthetics (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Paul Catling Creature Designs (Pernicious) and visual effects supervisor Paddy Eason (28 weeks later).

Producers are Jo Bamford's Piers Tempest and Tempo Bills (Military wives) with Cornerstone Films and Peter Touche (Deranged) from Ingenious Media, executive producer. Janine Modder, who has worked in the Bond franchise since 1997, is part of the production team, whose production will begin this fall in the UK.

Cornerstone Films will present the film to buyers at the upcoming virtual Cannes market.

Piers Tempest commented: "We are delighted to be working with Jon and our partners at Cornerstone again to deliver a film that I am sure will completely amaze, amaze and entertain the public."

Cornerstone Films' Mark Gooder and Alison Thompson also noted: "This is a one-of-a-kind page twist on a script that does a brilliant job of matching real scares with moments of pure entertainment." Jon has a brilliant vision for the film and a great team around him to deliver on such an exciting premise. "