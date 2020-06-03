Contra Costa, Napa, San Mateo, and Solano counties enact curfews for civil unrest – Up News Info San Francisco

MARTINEZ (Up News Info SF) – Authorities in Contra Costa, Napa, San Mateo and Solano counties on Tuesday approved curfews after the most recent civil unrest incidents, joining Alameda County and individual Bay Area cities who had previously imposed curfews.

The Napa County curfew (map) was applied to unincorporated areas beginning on SR 29 / SR 12 (Jameson Canyon Road) and all areas to the south (including the city of American Canyon), east and west to the county line. The areas north of Jameson Canyon Road, including the cities of Napa, St. Helena, Calistoga, and the city of Yountville, were not subject to the curfew at this time.

Counties are the latest local authorities to adopt a curfew in response to ongoing civil unrest resulting from the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police, which has sparked protests and civil unrest in cities across the country. .

Some of the most recent incidents of looting and destruction in the county have been seen in Contra Costa and Solano counties, including at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek, Hilltop Mall in Richmond, and Vallejo, where violence erupted Monday night. even with a curfew in the city. instead.

These are challenging times. There is no denying the sadness and pain that have filled our hearts here at our Bay Area home. The need and the right to protest and be heard are what we all support, ”said Supervisor Candace Andersen, chair of the county Board of Supervisors in a prepared statement. "Today's curfew order and emergency proclamation will help the county respond to looting, vandalism, and any violence that should not be part of peaceful protests. That we do not support, as they only harm our communities. We want peaceful protests and we want all members of the public to be safe. ”

"The murder of George Floyd shakes our country. Many participate in peaceful protests. This order is intended to protect protesters' right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, "Solano County Deputy Sheriff Ron & Cummings said in a statement." However, peaceful protests have been disrupted by violence and civil unrest that will not be tolerated. I believe such conditions pose an extreme risk to the safety of people and property. The curfew will be in place to preserve public order and security during the local emergency. "

Exceptions to the curfew order include: first responders, people traveling to / from work, members of the media, essential workers, and people who are homeless or without access to a shelter.

Current curfews in the Bay Area: