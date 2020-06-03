Contenders TV from the postponed Up News Info until June 20 – Up News Info

The Up News Info postpones its fifth annual Contenders Television event scheduled for this weekend as we as a nation and the Hollywood community continue to mourn the death of George Floyd and join in the fight for racial justice and equality that has switched on.

The virtual event will move to Saturday, June 20 and will air live starting at 8 AM PT. We look forward to unveiling a star-studded lineup of creatives behind 44 Emmy caliber shows from 22 studios and networks. His artistic excellence must be celebrated; Now is not the right time to do it.

Food destined for the June 7 event will be donated to the Los Angeles Black Lives Matter chapter as Up News Info stands in solidarity with all those who condemn racism and discrimination and demand real change.