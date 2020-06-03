Comcast CEO Brian Roberts wants to play "constructive role" in race – Up News Info

Comcast President and CEO Brian Roberts said he hopes the dialogue on race and diversity fueled by George Floyd's death "can lead to real change that has been lacking over the years in this country." and that "Comcast can play a constructive role."

Speaking at the annual shareholder meeting, held virtually on Wednesday morning, he said the cable and entertainment giant will have a number of initiatives "in the coming months and years and weeks" and highlighted the value of news coverage of the conglomium, and increased physical risks. to news teams, and their drive since 2011 to expand low-cost home Internet to underserved communities.

"We are very aware of the moment, as everyone is … reimagining all forms of our society and our corporate practices," said Roberts.

That civic unrest comes when the global coronavirus pandemic has created a tremendous amount of financial stress for individuals and companies around the world, he said. He noted that the company's broadband business had its best quarter in 12 years, while television and film production has been "under pressure," basically closed. The theme parks, which have been an increasingly important financial contributor, are also closed, but are due to reopen in Orlando at least this month.

