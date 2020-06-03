Colorado partners with AmeriCorps to expand COVID-19 contact tracking with 800 new volunteers – Up News Info

More than 800 members of AmeriCorps and Senior Corps will assist state health officials with tracing contacts, a process considered essential to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, Governor Jared Polis announced Tuesday.

While there are signs that social distancing measures are helping to curb the spread of the coronavirus, such as a drop in hospitalizations for respiratory disease COVID-19, public health officials are preparing for a long battle against the pandemic and contact tracing is one of the tactics they plan to use.

"Tracking contacts is an important part of containing the spread of this virus and ensuring that people in Colorado can support themselves and those around them as safely as possible," Polis said in a statement.

Tracking contacts involves identifying people who potentially had contact with an infected person to make sure they are tested and quarantined.

According to the new association, 300 AmeriCorps members will be located in Aurora, while another 350 people will be located in Denver and Durango. According to the press release, another 100 to 200 Senior Corps volunteers will be based in Denver.