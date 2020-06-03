Colorado partners with AmeriCorps to expand COVID-19 contact tracking with 800 new volunteers – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

More than 800 members of AmeriCorps and Senior Corps will assist state health officials with tracing contacts, a process considered essential to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, Governor Jared Polis announced Tuesday.

While there are signs that social distancing measures are helping to curb the spread of the coronavirus, such as a drop in hospitalizations for respiratory disease COVID-19, public health officials are preparing for a long battle against the pandemic and contact tracing is one of the tactics they plan to use.

"Tracking contacts is an important part of containing the spread of this virus and ensuring that people in Colorado can support themselves and those around them as safely as possible," Polis said in a statement.

Tracking contacts involves identifying people who potentially had contact with an infected person to make sure they are tested and quarantined.

