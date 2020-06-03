Colorado coronavirus cases cross 27,000, as hospitalizations continue to decline

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7

Hospitalizations in Colorado for the new coronavirus continued to drop on Wednesday as case counts crossed the 27,000 line.

The Colorado Hospital Association reported that 261 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, the lowest level seen since the end of March. The number of people in Colorado hospitals with symptoms similar to COVID, but still undiagnosed, was 127. Those "under investigation,quot; cases have bounced between 100 and 130 since late May.

So far, the state has recorded 27,060 cases and 4,443 total hospitalizations, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. That means that about 16% of those known to have the virus needed hospital care.

