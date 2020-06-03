Colorado coronavirus cases cross 27,000, as hospitalizations continue to decline

Hospitalizations in Colorado for the new coronavirus continued to drop on Wednesday as case counts crossed the 27,000 line.

The Colorado Hospital Association reported that 261 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, the lowest level seen since the end of March. The number of people in Colorado hospitals with symptoms similar to COVID, but still undiagnosed, was 127. Those "under investigation,quot; cases have bounced between 100 and 130 since late May.

So far, the state has recorded 27,060 cases and 4,443 total hospitalizations, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. That means that about 16% of those known to have the virus needed hospital care.

Most of those who were hospitalized eventually left. The hospital association has registered 3,959 people discharged or transferred to a lower level of care, such as a rehabilitation center, since mid-April.

The death toll also rose on Wednesday, although that likely reflected some delayed reports. CDPHE reported that 1,254 people died from complications from the new virus, 26 more than the number reported Tuesday, and 1,494 others died with the virus in their system, but their deaths were not directly attributed to them. That is until 20 the day before. A death was reported on Tuesday.

There is a delay in reporting, so new deaths reported by state health officials on a given day did not necessarily occur the day before.

The number of people tested for the virus increased to 194,697, which means that about 14% tested positive.

