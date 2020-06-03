College Board suspends SAT plan at home

The College Board is suspending plans to offer the SAT admission test at home in the coming months and urges schools not to punish students who do not submit scores, further demonstrating how the coronavirus crisis has altered admissions to the college.

Upon withdrawing from the home exams, the testing organization cited concerns that many students would not have access at home to three hours of reliable Internet service that would be required to complete the multiple-choice exam.

The decision came after the College Board has faced significant criticism in recent weeks from students who took their Advanced Placement exams online, but were unable, due to technical issues, to submit their responses via cell phones or computers. The online AP tests, shortened this spring to 45 minutes each, were offered after the new coronavirus pandemic closed high schools across the country.

With test schedules in tatters as a result of the pandemic, the College Board urged selective universities Tuesday to extend deadlines for students to submit SAT scores and exempt applicants who are unable to take the test. test due to virus.

In many places, the demand for seats in the test sessions in August and September far exceeds the supply of centers where the SAT will be held. Social distancing restrictions and other public health measures have made administering large-scale testing incredibly challenging.

"We know that demand is very high and the enrollment process for students and families under this type of pressure is extremely stressful," said David Coleman, executive director of the College Board, in a statement. "There are more important things than testing right now. … Therefore, we ask our member schools to be flexible with students who are unable to submit scores, who submit later, or who did not have the opportunity to evaluate more than once. "

An increasing number of prominent colleges and universities have made admission test scores optional for the next round of admissions. But not all. Harvard and Stanford universities, among others, continue to require a rival SAT or ACT score.

It was estimated that 1 million high school students this spring who do not have a SAT score were prevented from taking the test due to test center cancellations. They make up a large chunk of college seniors in the class of 2021. The College Board hopes to expand capacity in the fall, but how much the turmoil of testing this spring will make up is still unknown.

Delivering the SAT at home, using electronic monitoring systems instead of the usual method of human sight, would be an extraordinary development. The College Board first raised the idea publicly in April as a backup plan for the fall, but said at the time it was an "unlikely,quot; scenario.

Jeremy Singer, president of the College Board, told reporters on April 15 that recent advances in remote monitoring and online testing made a home examination possible. "If this was four years ago, we could not make this commitment," Singer said that day. "The technology was not there."

The ACT testing organization has also said it is planning home testing alternatives if necessary.

The College Board said Tuesday it will continue to develop "remote monitoring capabilities to make the SAT possible at home in the future."

Enrollment opened last week for students in the 2020 or 2021 high school classes who do not yet have a SAT score, but some who sought to enroll struggled. Some states and large school districts also plan to offer the test during the fall school day.

Valerie Strauss of the Washington Post contributed to this report.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking coronavirus news and updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.