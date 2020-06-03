Cole Sprouse, Jaime King and many more arrested amid peaceful protests. Talk about the experience of police abuse!

The actor turned to social media to talk about the actions of the police force amid the George Floyd protests that continue to take place across the country! Apparently Cole Sprouse and many other protesters, both famous and were not arrested despite the fact that they were being peaceful.

The Riverdale star was standing in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and everyone around him was doing the same, but despite this, it appears the authorities continue to use excessive force and abuse their power.

Cole and other celebrities have shown how dedicated they are to the cause by being detained along with other protesting citizens.

Those who defend justice have been through much more, yet the police used aggressive means to stop them, including tear gas and rubber bullets!

When things escalated, some famous protesters took the initiative and took the front line, leading to their arrest.

After being released, Cole took his platform to detail his experience and update others on the state of the protests.

‘A group of peaceful protesters, including myself, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to talk about me, there is a clear need to talk about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media by nature will only show the most sensational, demonstrating a longstanding racist agenda, "he wrote.

Cole went on to say that: ‘I was detained when I was in solidarity, as were many of the latest vanguard within Santa Monica. They gave us the option to leave, and they informed us that if we did not withdraw, we would be arrested. When many turned to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point they began to tie us up. "

Similarly, actress Jaime King was also arrested, posting about it from the back of a police bus where she was detained along with other "sister,quot; protests.

He later returned with a second post updating everyone on the situation and emphasizing that the women were being mistreated by the police: ‘He is currently still on the bus for more than 4 hours. He took us from precinct 77 to San Pedro. Women without access to vital medicines, baths, bleeding through their pants. They laugh at us #BlackLivesMatter. "



