Clients will move to a new $ 5M Arlington Life Shelter this week – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas () – Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams will tour the new $ 5 million Arlington Life shelter when it opens this Thursday.

The two-story, 12,000-square-foot facility features considerably expanded space and additional amenities for homeless families challenged, as well as contemporary design to promote an atmosphere of dignity, inspiration, security, and hope.

Family rooms for women and children will increase the capacity of the shelter bed by 40%. They were completed with more than $ 40,000 in contributions that community members made through the Amazon Wish List.

The space for education, recreation and programming was expanded. The previous shelter only had a room dedicated to the three of them.

Kids can run and laugh on an outdoor playground with separate / custom spaces for toddlers, elementary kids, and teens.

The kitchen of the facility was expanded and updated. Furthermore, the computer lab was equipped with A / V equipment.

Also on Thursday, customers will move to the new shelter.