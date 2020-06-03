Civil Rights religious leaders hold peace vigil for George Floyd in Pasadena – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Faith and civil rights leaders, along with the Pasadena branch of NAACP, organized a peaceful protest and rally Tuesday night in Pasadena, amplifying black voices calling for an end to police brutality and Justice for George Floyd, who was killed by the Minneapolis Police.

"We are here to draw attention to the humiliating way in which people of color are treated by the police," said Pastor Kerwin Manning. "George Floyd's family has spoken. We must respectfully respect your request. We have been asked not to disrespect George's life and legacy by looting and destroying.

"Anyone who raises their voice to defend the destruction of property and businesses and has said nothing condemning the senseless violence against blacks at the hands, arms and knees of those who swore to protect and serve our citizens, that is not understood. . "

The afternoon protest started shortly after 5 p.m. with a caravan that started at First AME Church and ended in front of the town hall.

"What are you willing to give?" Said Esperanza Terrell, a Pasadena resident. "This is not cute. These protests are not arbitrary. These protests are not decoration. "

"We keep dying over and over again," said another speaker. "Yes, we see arrests, but there has never been a conviction, so when will we see the convictions? When are we going to see these officers behind bars? When will we see the change?

The event, which included a passionate speech by Pasadena Deputy Mayor Tyron Hampton, began shortly after 6 p.m. The curfew went into effect throughout Los Angeles County, though city officials allowed the peaceful gathering to continue without interruption.

"All I ask for is justice," said Pasadena Deputy Mayor Tyron Hampton. "I am running a race where everyone else has an advantage. One foot is on my neck every day.

"I want you to make sure that the people you vote for really go to the things they say they are going to do."

After the speeches ended, the attendees returned home without incident.