Cinemas' 'full beat' won't return until 2022, says Cinemark CEO – Up News Info

Mark Zoradi, a former Disney executive who is now CEO of leading exhibitor Cinemark, believes that business comparable to what existed before COVID-19 will not return until at least 2022.

"The reality is, I don't think we can ever have a full rhythm of product cycles and everything we had before COVID-19 through 2022," he said during a conference call with Wall Street Analysts to discuss the first quarter results. "That is more related to production than to our operation because, as the studios have had to adapt to not being able to film and perform post-production, they have had to change their schedules." So we're also going to adapt. "

Next year is shaping up to be a "good year of recovery" after the 2020 debacle, Zoradi said, but the recovery has a "long tail." Zoradi and CFO Sean Gamble addressed a variety of topics during the more than an hour call, including the "upbeat" outlook for the Warner Bros. launch on July 17, Beginning and a new opening to some dealers that alter the traditional launch window.

Asked if the earning potential of movies like Beginning or Disney Mulan or other summer studio titles will drop significantly, Zoradi said, "I don't think there is an absolute reason for that to happen. It all comes back to us creating a safe environment and the studios creating a very strong demand campaign."

Without the study follow-up research, "it is difficult to say what the consumer demand is," but the Cinemark research indicates that consumers are willing to return to theaters as long as security protocols are applied.

Reaction to BeginningThe latest trailer from last month suggests that the younger demos will boost a major box office, Zoradi said. "That young male show is going to be the first one I want to come back to," he said.

Even once theaters reopen on a large scale, the films' box office trajectory will be different in the short term, the executives said. Gamble, who was previously Chief Financial Officer at Universal Pictures, said there is "a good chance the movies will open a little lower but then extend much longer" given the "new dynamic" of seating and weekends. premiere.

Cinemark has confirmed an official reopening on June 19 with library titles costing $ 5 for adults and $ 3 for children, with a gradual reopening starting in Dallas. Texas, the circuit's home state, currently allows theaters to operate at 25% of their normal capacity due to social distancing requirements. Zoradi said the company expects the limit to move to 50% soon. Unlike other major AMC or Regal circuits, Cinemark has many of its theaters in suburban or rural areas.

Gamble said the business was "tracking extremely well" in late February, with revenue growing 5% during the same period a year ago. Once COVID-19 took over, the business fell off a cliff. National cinemas closed on March 17 in the US. USA And in Latin America on March 18.

At the end of May, Cinemark had a cash balance of $ 640 million. It is burning around $ 45 million a month, but has enough cash to last "until 2021, even if our theaters remain closed," Zoradi said.

Based on April's comments during an investor call, Zoradi said the company had implemented a step-by-step reopening, but that it would remain flexible based on a number of variables. Exhibitors, like all business owners, are dealing with a wealth of daily information from government officials and health experts. Cinemark will require its employees to wear masks, but will not compel customers to do so. There are no plans to check customer temperatures. Will sell concessions but a more limited selection.

The reopening process has been aided, executives said, by the company's decision to retain CEOs and many of its lieutenants. More than 17,000 hourly theater workers were laid off when the theaters closed. Returning to the operation will be a gradual process, Zoradi warned.

"It's not like we're going to flip a switch and the theaters will be full," he said. "This has been planned, so there is an acceleration."

Zoradi said the circuit has been in close contact with the studios as well as the National Association of Theater Owners on the best ways to reassure moviegoers. A "welcome" marketing campaign, with movie stars extolling the joys of the theatrical experience, is in the plans for the coming weeks, Zoradi said.