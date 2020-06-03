Cinemark loses Wall Street's first quarter financial targets, confirms reopening June 19 – Up News Info

Cinemark, the exhibitor number 3 of EE. The US reported first quarter results below Wall Street expectations, revealing the extent of damage caused to your business by COVID-19 in your business.

Revenue for the period ending March 31 totaled $ 543.6 million, 24% less than the previous year due to the closing of theaters in March. Wall Street analysts had forecast $ 556.6 million. Net loss of 51 cents per share exceeded analyst expectations of 16 cents and compares to a profit of 28 cents per share in the 2019 quarter.

In the company's earnings report, CEO Mark Zoradi said the employees "have shifted our focus to the domestic reopening, which we plan to start in a multi-phase approach starting June 19." As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline in most states, companies have begun to reopen, although there are clouds of uncertainty surrounding companies relying on public meetings. While there are large studio stores slated to open in July, major markets like New York, Chicago and San Francisco have yet to reappear.